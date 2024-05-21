Initiative to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense has already raised almost 1 billion euros - German Foreign Ministry

The Global Initiative to Rebuild Ukraine’s Air Defense has already raised almost 1 billion euros.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the German Foreign Ministry.

"The global initiative to strengthen air defense, which the Foreign Minister recently launched together with Defense Minister Pistorius, should also be seen in this context. Almost a billion euros have been collected so far to provide additional support to Ukraine's air defense," they said.

The Ministry emphasized that this initiative protects the security of EU countries from Russian aggression, so the work continues.

"Our support is based on a deep belief that Ukraine will win this war. Putin assumes that we will eventually shoot our wad, but we will endure. Germany, along with many other countries from all over the world, is firmly on the side of Ukraine. The people of Ukraine can count on this in the long run," emphasized Foreign Minister Baerbock.

As a reminder, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kyiv today on a visit.

Read more: British Defence Secretary Shapps calls on Germany to provide Ukraine with Taurus and allow it to hit Russian targets in Crimea