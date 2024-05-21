Ukraine should be given more freedom to strike targets in Russia, - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis

Ukraine’s Western partners should lift restrictions on the use of weapons supplied to Kyiv and give the country more freedom to strike targets in Russia.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis.

"They should be able to strike at Russian territory, supply lines and troops preparing to attack Ukraine. Only one side obeys the rules. We must abandon these rules that we have created ourselves," he emphasized.

The minister noted that Ukraine's allies are particularly affected by fear of Russia.

Landsbergis emphasized that Ukrainians should be able to use the weapons provided to them to achieve their strategic goals.

"From the very beginning, we made a mistake by limiting Ukrainians, because it could be seen as an escalation," the Lithuanian Foreign Minister added.

Western military instructors who were in Ukraine before the Russian invasion in 2022 should return and accelerate the training of new troops, the Lithuanian minister summarized.

Use of Western weapons by Ukraine

As a reminder, The Wall Street Journal reported that Ukraine has asked the administration of US President Joe Biden to lift restrictions on the use of US weapons in Russia. It also asked the United States to help identify targets in Russia that Kyiv could strike with its own weapons.

Earlier, the Pentagon said it believed that the weapons provided by the United States to Ukraine should be used within Ukrainian territory.

Former US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, whose work was related to Ukraine and Russia, believes that Kyiv has the right to hit military targets on Russian territory, and the United States and its allies should facilitate this.

