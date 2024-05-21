Employer must notify subordinates who work remotely of call up to TCR by mail - Cabinet of Ministers decree

Employers were obliged to inform employees who are involved in the work process remotely about a call up to the territorial center of recruitment by mail.

Obligations to notify employees

If the TCR issues an order to notify conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists of their call up to the military commissariat, the heads of enterprises, institutions and organizations must issue a corresponding order and bring it to the attention of the persons called upt to the TCR.

If such persons are working remotely, at home, temporarily disabled, on vacation or on a business trip, the employer shall inform them by registered mail item or by insured mail item. It is also noted that a description of the attachment is required in the part related to the arrival of employees at the TCR within the specified time frame.

In addition, managers must send a copy of the relevant orders (instructions) and supporting information or documents on the notification within three days to the relevant TCR.

Such norms apply not only to the heads of enterprises, but also to the heads (chairmen) of state and local governments.

Law on mobilization

On May 18, specific provisions of the law on mobilization came into force. Now, all persons liable for military service must update their information - phone number, email address, if any, and actual place of residence - within 60 days. This can be done in three ways - through the TCR, the ASC or an account.

