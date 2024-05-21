More than 1 million people have authorized themselves in "Reserve+", 700,000 have already updated their data, - Ministry of Defense

So far, 700,000 people have already updated their data in the "Reserve+" application.

"Over 1,000,000 successful authorizations in the application through Reserve+," the message reads.

Data has already been updated on 700,000 people, which is ten times more than in CPAS and TCC combined.

Abroad, data are updated most actively in Poland (1,727), Germany (1,369) and Canada (443).

Law on mobilization

Specific provisions of the law on mobilization came into force on May 18. Now, all conscripts must update their data within 60 days - telephone, e-mail, if available, and actual place of residence. This can be done in three ways - through the TCC, CPAS or electronic cabinet.