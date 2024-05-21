Zelenskyy is legal and legitimate president of Ukraine, - Baerbock

Germany has no doubts about the legitimacy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after May 21.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated this at a joint press conference with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, writes "European Pravda", Censor.NET reports.

"It is clear that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the legal and legitimate president of Ukraine. We will solve the tasks before us together," the German minister emphasized.

The head of the German Foreign Ministry stated that Ukrainians want to live in a free and unoccupied country. And the only one who is against this is the dictator of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, who attacked Ukraine.

She also noted that the constitutions of a number of European states stipulate the impossibility of holding elections during martial law. In particular, according to Baerbock, the German Basic Law provides for elections 6 months after the end of hostilities.

"This is a very low game: that those who started this war and made the elections impossible are now bringing the narrative to the world about the alleged illegitimacy of the president, since he was not re-elected," added the German foreign minister.

On Tuesday, May 21, Baerbock arrived in Ukraine for a visit. She met with her Ukrainian colleague Dmytro Kuleba, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and also visited one of the largest TPPs in our country, which was destroyed by the Russian Federation with missile strikes.