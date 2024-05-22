Ukrainian Armed Forces record 116 combat engagements in frontline over last day, highest intensity of combat actions in Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled enemy attacks in the Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Vremivsk and Prydniprovskyi sectors.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was announced by Dmytro Lykhoviy, spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon.

"Over the past day, 116 combat engagements took place on the frontline of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Comparatively speaking, this is fifty less than a week ago. In total, the enemy launched four missile attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, 55 air strikes, including 84 GABs. More than 900 attacks by kamikaze drones (Shahed, Lancet and FPV drones)," said Lykhoviy.

Over 3,500 hostile attacks were registered over the last day, 89 of them were from multiple rocket launchers.

Situation at the front

In the Kharkiv sector, the aggressor continued to conduct assault operations, with a total of 13 firefights taking place over the day, and Ukrainian troops were attacked twice. Fighting took place in the areas of Slobozhansk, Lyptsi, Vovchansk and Starytsia. The enemy lost more than 220 people in the north of Kharkiv region over the past day, 64 of them killed. In addition, the enemy lost 32 units of weapons and military equipment.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements in the last day was 10. Defence forces successfully repelled enemy attacks near the towns of Synkivka, Ivanivka and Berestove in Kharkiv region and Novoyehorivka in Luhansk region.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to break through the defences of our troops near Novosadove and Terniv in Donetsk region.

In the Siverskyi sector, 13 enemy attacks were repelled in the vicinity of Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, Rozdolivka and Vyimka in Donetsk region.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attempted to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops 13 times. The enemy was unsuccessful in the areas of Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Novyi, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

The Pokrovsk sector saw the highest intensity of fighting. Over the past day, Ukrainian troops repelled 42 enemy attacks in the areas of Severne, Umanske, Kalynove, Netailove, Yasnobrodivka, Novoselivka-Persha, Sokil, Novooleksandrivka, Prohres and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

Over the last day, the enemy lost over 320 people in this sector, including 118 killed. They also lost 20 pieces of weapons and military equipment.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 5 times.

In the Vremivsk sector, the invaders made 8 unsuccessful attempts to break through the defences in the area of Staromaiorske, Donetsk region.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to force our units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River. Over the past day, there were 6 unsuccessful enemy attacks.