Plans of Russian Federation to change maritime borders are provocation aimed at intimidating neighboring countries, - MFA of Lithuania

Lithuania commented on Russia’s plans to change maritime boundaries in the Baltic Sea.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Delfi, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country announced this.

They emphasized that such actions of Russia are considered a deliberate, purposeful provocation aimed at intimidating neighboring countries.

"This is another proof that Russia's aggressive and revisionist policy threatens the security of its neighbors and Europe in general. Today, Lithuania invites the representative of Russia to receive comprehensive explanations and coordinates its actions in response with its partners," the ministry said.

It will be recalled that it was previously reported that Russia plans to expand its territorial waters in the Baltic Sea on the border with Finland and Lithuania.

