Hostilities in Ukraine have come to impasse. There is no end in sight to war - Commander-in-Chief of Swedish Armed Forces Büden

Neither Russia nor Ukraine has enough influence to win the war militarily.

As Censor.NET informs, this was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Swedish Armed Forces Mikael Büden in an interview with RND .

"We are following the situation very closely and we are talking with our Ukrainian colleagues about the state of affairs on the ground, in particular at NATO meetings. The fighting is still going on in the same areas and on the same front line. It is terrible to see how many people have died, and cities lie in ruins," he said.

Buden noted that since the beginning of the offensive, Russian troops have not captured much territory.

"There are only small advances, the front line shifts here and there - in general, the situation is very difficult. The war has reached a stalemate for several months, and no changes are visible at the moment," he emphasized.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Swedish Armed Forces believes that the West should closely monitor Russia and understand that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is already preparing his country for a long war.

Read more: Occupiers do not stop trying to advance towards Lyptsi. Enemy was repulsed in Nevske and Torske districts, - General Staff

Buden said that Russia still has more military capabilities and forces that "they can use against the Ukrainians, which further worsens the situation on the ground."

"Putin has prepared the Russian economy for war in a way that we cannot. Currently, the Russians are producing a huge amount of weapons, much more than we can supply to Ukraine," he emphasized.

The military believes that the war in Ukraine will continue for a very long time.

"There is no end in sight to the war, and neither Russia nor Ukraine has enough influence to win it militarily. I expect the war to continue for a very long time. We have already taken this into account in our strategic plans for security and military assistance to Ukraine," - Buden summarized.