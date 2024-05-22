More than 80 standardized reports have been added to the "Military Assistant" service, - Ministry of Defense

The Military Assistant service, which is designed to make it easier for the military to file reports, has received over 90% positive feedback from users.

This was stated by Deputy Defense Minister Stanislav Haider, Censor.NET reports citing Army Inform.

Military Assistant has more than 80 standardized reports, and this work was done together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The standardization even includes the margins and indentations that a military officer needs to make when generating a report.

"In April, we received 51 thousand downloads, and in May we are already expecting to exceed this figure. This project is part of a larger system that the Ministry of Defense's IT specialists are currently working on to launch the Army+ system, where reports will be electronic in general," said the Deputy Minister of Defense.

According to Haider, the developers of the Ministry of Defense received about 90% of positive feedback on the service.

