Russians have advanced near Chasiv Yar - DeepState. MAP

The Russians advanced near the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, as well as Klishchiivka and Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, analysts of DeepState write about it.

"The enemy has advanced near Chasiv Yar, in Klishchiivka and Krasnohorivka," the message reads.

Also remind, according to the information of the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, 668 people still remain in Chasiv Yar. It is becoming more and more difficult to evacuate them due to constant Russian shelling.

