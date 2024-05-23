Battle continues near Klishchiivka in Donetsk region. Ruscists are trying to advance in Kupyansk sector - General Staff of AFU

Ukraine’s defence forces are holding back the Russian occupiers’ assaults on several fronts.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 10:00 a.m., Censor.NET informs.

The enemy continues active offensive actions, trying to break through the defence of our troops. Ukrainian soldiers are resolutely holding back the enemy's onslaught and responding firmly to any activity of the occupiers.

Over the past 24 hours, the Air Force, missile forces and artillery hit four areas of concentration of personnel, two control points, two guns, two UAV control stations, an electronic warfare station, an S-400 anti-aircraft missile system and a Su-25 aircraft.

Occupiers' losses and the number of clashes

As a result, the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1330 people. The enemy also lost 11 tanks, 27 armoured combat vehicles, 40 artillery systems, an air defence system, an aircraft, 45 OTR UAVs, one missile, 71 vehicles and four pieces of special equipment. A total of 143 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Strikes by the occupiers

According to the updated information, the enemy launched six missile attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas using seven missiles, 49 air strikes (including 70 GABs), more than a thousand strikes by kamikaze drones (Shaheds, Lancets, fpv), 4,567 attacks from various types of weapons, including 164 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

Since the beginning of the day, 28 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy carried out five air strikes - dropped 13 GABs, used 33 kamikaze drones and fired 569 times at the positions of our troops.

Situation in the East

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops are repelling an enemy attack in the Murom-Starytsia area. Ukrainian troops are making every effort to strengthen their defensive lines.

According to updated information, the enemy lost more than 180 people and 54 pieces of weapons and military equipment in the Kharkiv sector yesterday, including two artillery systems destroyed and five damaged, 14 UAVs and 11 enemy vehicles destroyed, 17 damaged, one tank and one air defence system damaged, three pieces of special equipment destroyed and one ammunition depot destroyed.

In the Kupyansk sector, four attempts by militants to advance in the areas of Stelmakhivka and Hrekivka have taken place since the beginning of the day - one attack was repelled and three firefights are still ongoing. The situation is under control. Our defenders are taking measures to strengthen the positions of the front line of defence, and in some areas they are taking actions to improve the tactical situation. The occupants lost more than 100 people in this sector yesterday, our troops damaged a Russian tank, destroyed two IFVs, two armoured personnel carriers, 18 UAVs and two vehicles.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled an attack near the village of Terny.

In the Kramatorsk sector, fighting continues near Klishchiivka. The situation is under control.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy has tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops four times since the beginning of the day. Two attacks were repelled. Fighting continues in the area of Sokol. The situation is under control.

According to updated data, enemy losses yesterday amounted to over 100 Russian occupants and a Su-25 attack aircraft.

In the Kurakhove sector, two firefights continue in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Vodiane.

In the Vremivsk sector, an attack near Staromaiorsk was successfully repelled.

Situation in the South

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, occupants made two attempts to force our troops out of their positions near Krynky. One attack was repelled. The battle is ongoing.

