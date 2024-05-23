There are no more Russian missile carriers in Crimea, enemy keeps them in Novorossiysk - Navy

Russia maintains 10 missile carriers based in the port of Novorossiysk in the Black Sea. The Ukrainian military deprived the Russian occupiers of the Kalibr cruise missile carriers in Crimea.

As Censor.NET informs, the spokesman of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"They ran out of carriers in Crimea, because the last of them was "Tsyklon". But there are other carriers in the Black Sea, which are based in Novorossiysk. One of the submarines, previously, which is not a carrier, went out to sea. However, this information is being verified, because it is difficult to confirm exactly that it is not a carrier," he said.

Consequences of the destruction of the "Tsyklon"

Also remind, on May 19, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian Navy ship "Tsyklon", which was based in occupied Sevastopol. Despite the fact that the ship did not fire a single shot, its value is high

From this, the value of this asset, in the sense of destruction, does not fall in any way, because at some point they would still bring it to working condition," Pletenchuk emphasized.

In addition, he added that despite the Ukrainian strikes, the Russians would not withdraw all ships from Crimea, as this would mean surrender.

"Last day, the Russians withdrew a number of their auxiliary vessels from the peninsula and redeployed them to Novorossiysk. However, the Russians cannot withdraw the entire fleet from Crimea for various reasons.

First of all, there is simply no place to put them in other locations. Secondly, withdrawing the fleet from there will already look a little "uncomilfo", because, in fact, it will mean capitulating in some sense in relation to the Crimea. Of course, there will be some individuals in a certain number, but we know that all this is temporary. Pletenchuk said.

As previously reported, on May 19, the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces also confirmed the damage to the naval minesweeper of the Russian Black Sea Fleet of project 266-M "Kovrovets".

