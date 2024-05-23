Ruscists attacked railway infrastructure in Kharkiv and Kharkiv region: 6 workers were injured

On Thursday, May 23, Russian troops struck the civilian railway infrastructure of the Kharkiv region. Several facilities of "Ukrzaliznytsia" have been hit.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia".

"Currently, we have confirmation of a hit on several of our facilities in the city and region. During the arrivals, the workers were in shelter," the message says.

According to preliminary data, six railway workers were injured. They were given medical assistance.

The press service added that trains continue to run according to the schedule.

Russian attack on Kharkiv

On May 23, the Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv. It is known that 7 people died, 16 were injured.