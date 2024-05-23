Flash mob in support of Vivat publishing house, whose printing house was attacked by occupiers in Kharkiv, has been announced online

A flash mob in support of the Vivat publishing house has been announced. Today, the occupiers attacked the printing house, killing and injuring employees.

The publishing house announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

Vivat publishing house and Vivat bookstores are part of the Factor-Print holding company.

"This is one of the largest full-cycle printing complexes in Europe, so not only Vivat books are printed there but also books from almost all Ukrainian publishers," they said.

Vivat called on people to support the printing house by taking photos of the books and posting them on social media.

As a sign of support, the Knyholand bookstore provides a promotional code "supportvivat" with which you can order Vivat books with free shipping and no limit on the amount.

"Each book you purchase will be your contribution to support Vivat," they added.

Russian attack on Kharkiv

On May 23, Russian occupiers struck at Kharkiv. It is known that 7 people were killed and 16 were injured.

It is known that the ruscists hit the printing house of the Vivat publishing house. There are dead and wounded workers.