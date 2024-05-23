Ex-guard of Russian torture chamber in Kherson who tried to hide from justice in AFU ranks is detained - SSU

SSU military counterintelligence detained another collaborator who cooperated with Russia during the occupation of Kherson.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the traitor "served" in a Russian torture chamber, which the ruscists set up on the basis of the then seized Dariivka Penal Colony No. 10.

There, he held the "position" of a guard at the occupation facility, to which the occupiers brought repressed locals, including pro-Ukrainian activists.

After the liberation of the right-bank Kherson region, the collaborator went into hiding for some time, and later mobilized into the Ukrainian army, where he hoped to avoid justice.

See more: Four ruscists who tortured local residents during occupation of Kyiv region identified - SBI. PHOTOS

SSU officers documented the criminal activity of the offender and his attempts to hide from justice in a military unit in southern Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the enemy accomplice was a resident of Mykolaiv region, an ideological supporter of ruscism.

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he supported the occupiers, for which he was appointed a guard at a Russian torture chamber.

See more: SSU detains two guards of Russian torture chamber operating during Kherson occupation. PHOTO

Based on the collected evidence, the SSU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 7 Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (voluntary holding of a position in illegal law enforcement agencies established in the temporarily occupied territory by a citizen of Ukraine).

The offender is in custody. He faces up to 15 years in prison.