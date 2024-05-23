Netherlands, together with its allies, will purchase €175 million worth of military equipment for Ukraine - Defense Minister Ollongren

Ukraine will receive additional military equipment worth 175 million euros from its allies. This batch of aid for our country, which will come within the framework of the IFU International Fund, was announced by the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren.

This was reported by European Pravda with reference to Ollongren's post on social network X, Censor.NET reports.

The Netherlands is among the allies that will purchase additional aid for Ukraine. The head of the Dutch defense ministry noted that Ukraine needs more resources for defense against air attacks and for defense at sea.

"Therefore, the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) has announced the purchase of materials worth 175 million euros, which will be co-financed by the Netherlands," Ollongren said in a statement.

Details of the new assistance through the International Fund for Ukraine, which is an additional funding mechanism for support to Ukraine, have not been disclosed.

As you know, the IFU is led by the UK Ministry of Defense. Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and Lithuania are also members of the fund's executive body. These countries, as well as Iceland, Australia, and New Zealand, have contributed more than a billion euros to the fund.

Earlier, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said that Russia currently has an advantage on the battlefield. The situation can be changed in Ukraine's favor by increasing the supply of ammunition, drones, and air defense equipment.

