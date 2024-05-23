Ukraine expects three IMF tranches of $4.5 billion this year - Ministry of Finance

Today, on May 23, the leadership of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine held a working meeting with the leadership of the European Department of the International Monetary Fund and the IMF mission in Ukraine.

This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance, Censor.NET reports.

In addition to budgetary issues, including the implementation of the 2024 budget and preparations for the 2025 budget process, and the continued need for external financing, the parties discussed preparations for the fourth review of the IMF's Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.

The EFF program provides for USD 5.4 billion of budgetary assistance to Ukraine for 2024, of which about USD 880 million has already been received as a result of the successful third review of the program in March 2024.

First Deputy Minister of Finance Denys Uliutin expressed his gratitude to the IMF for its timely support of Ukraine since the first days of the full-scale invasion and emphasized the importance of the continued operation of the EFF program:

"Ukraine's compliance with the program is of great importance, as the implementation of certain measures and policies helps to maintain macrofinancial stability and paves the way for the country's European integration, while adapting the financial system to function in an uncertain environment. Three more reviews are planned for 2024 under the EFF program, which will potentially attract budget support totaling about USD 4.5 billion."

The Ministry of Finance reminded that since the beginning of the program, Ukraine has fulfilled 21 IMF structural benchmarks, 14 of which relate to fiscal policy and the financial sector.

The total amount of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program for 2023-2027 is USD 15.6 billion. The EFF is part of the international support package for Ukraine, which currently amounts to about USD 122 billion.

As a reminder, according to the Ministry of Finance, state budget revenues in April exceeded the plan by UAH 35 billion.