Ambassador to NATO: Blinken’s statement on Ukraine’s right to choose targets for Western weapons has created hope

The United States has changed its position: Ukraine should make its own decisions on which territories it uses certain Western weapons.

This was stated by the head of Ukraine's mission to NATO, Nataliia Halibarenko, in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"Blinken's statement (and he repeated it twice) that Ukraine itself determines the choice of targets created hope that the United States of America had changed its position: Ukraine should decide on its own on which territories it uses certain Western weapons, especially American ones. Subsequently, a completely different position was voiced by the Pentagon.

I will say this: at all meetings and negotiations, the Ukrainian side has always stated that Russia's war against Ukraine gives us every right to attack targets on its territory. Moreover, we do not attack civilians and residential areas, as the Russians do. When it comes to the targets of Ukraine's attacks, these are always objects related to either weapons production or transportation, military airfields or other similar targets. We have the right to do this as a defending party. Several countries, such as the United Kingdom, rightly recognize that this is our right.

The decision that we have the right to use American weapons outside of Ukraine has to be made, sooner or later. It is a pity that we are wasting time searching for a solution that should not be in doubt. But we will continue to promote it at all levels," Halibarenko said.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Ukraine decides for itself:"The United States does not support or encourage the use of Western weapons to strike outside Ukrainian territory."