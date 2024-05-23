It is important to involve widest possible range of states in first Global Peace Summit - Zelenskyy

In order to restore a just peace based on the principles of the UN Charter, it is necessary to involve the widest possible range of states in the first Global Peace Summit to be held in June in Switzerland.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The head of the Ukrainian state noted that on Thursday, May 23, he held telephone conversations with the President of North Macedonia, the Prime Ministers of Greece and Norway.

"The main topic of communication was preparations for the Global Peace Summit. The leaders confirmed their countries' participation in the Summit. They also discussed bilateral cooperation between our countries," Zelenskyy said in a statement.

Finally, he thanked the leaders of these countries for supporting the Ukrainian people in their fight against full-scale Russian aggression.

Read more: Norway confirms participation in Peace Summit - Zelenskyy

Global Peace Summit

The Swiss government intends to hold a two-day high-level conference on June 15-16 to look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. However, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted earlier, the Global Peace Summit will not discuss the process of ending the war.

A number of countries from all continents were invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Russia's participation in the event is not expected.

President Zelenskyy previously did not rule out that the Russian Federation may try to disrupt the summit.

In total, more than 50 countries out of 160 invited have confirmed that they will participate in the Global Peace Summit.