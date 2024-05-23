Artiukh on threat to Sumy region: Today enemy has not formed offensive groups

At present, the Russian invaders do not have enough forces to conduct offensive actions in the Sumy region.

This was stated by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artiukh during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration answered the question whether the threat of enemy offensive actions in the Sumy region is currently being recorded. The official assures that the enemy does not have enough forces to launch an offensive in the Sumy direction. Artiukh noted that the RMA has the information because it receives the necessary data from the General Staff, the Armed Forces grouping deployed in Sumy region, and the Border Guard Service.

"As of today, the enemy has not formed any groups, and so far it does not have enough forces to create groups that could conduct offensive actions. But understanding the current state of equipment and the state of enemy units, we know that the enemy can redeploy and concentrate them in certain areas," the official said.

Read more: Russians shelled Sumy region 30 times during day: mortars, artillery and drones are used

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration also assured that the strengthening of defensive borders is ongoing.

"In fact, the Armed Forces, the State Transport Service, military administrations, our local communities have been working on defensive lines for some time since 23rd of this year... We are also building up the capabilities of all-around defense of settlements in close proximity to the border. That is, these are permanent measures. And the build-up of capabilities to protect both settlements and defensive borders has been going on for quite some time," said Artiukh.

He also added that Sumy region is studying the experience of the events in the Kharkiv region and "making certain decisions to strengthen the fortification of defensive borders in certain areas."

Read more: 1.5 thousand people evacuated from Bilopillia and Vorozhba in Sumy region

Earlier, the State Border Guard Service reported that enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups have recently been active in the Sumy region.