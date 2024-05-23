Number of enemy attacks in Kupiansk direction increased to 20, half of them are still ongoing - AFU General Staff

As of now, the occupiers have already carried out 79 attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The largest number of combat engagements took place in the Pokrovsk direction today, almost the same number of combat engagements were recorded in the Kupiansk direction.

Situation in Kharkiv region

The Kharkiv region is suffering from missile and air strikes by Russian terrorists. Civilians and businesses are suffering. The enemy continues to raze the city of Vovchansk and its surroundings to the ground with guided aerial bombs. Also, during the day, the areas of Bilyi Kolodiaz, Derhachi and Vesele were hit by unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the Kharkiv direction, the invaders tried to advance four times. They received a fierce rebuff. Fighting continues near the villages of Starytsia and Tykhe. The situation is under control. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

In the Kupiansk direction, the number of offensive and assault actions of the invaders increased to 20. Almost half of them are still ongoing.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, six enemy attacks were repelled near Torske and Terny. The Russian invaders dropped two GABs - twice enemy Su-34s attacked the Lyman area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the total number of enemy attempts to improve the tactical situation increased to eight. The situation is under control.

Nine combat engagements are ongoing in the Pokrovsk direction, and another 13 enemy attacks have already been repelled. The enemy continues to conduct its actions in the direction of Kalynove and Novoselivka Persha with the support of aviation. Ukrainian troops destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft today.

In the Kurakhove direction, 10 combat engagements took place today. Fighting is ongoing in the area of Krasnohorivka.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the invaders launched an air strike in the area of Huliaipole.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to force our troops from the left bank of the Dnipro River seven times today.

There are no major changes in other areas, according to the General Staff.