Russians hit residential buildings in Kherson region yesterday, and in afternoon they hit water area of Ochakiv district in Mykolaiv region

During May 23, 13 settlements of the Kherson region and the water area of the Ochakiv district in the Mykolaiv region came under enemy fire.

Yesterday, the enemy shelled Zolota Balka, Lvove, Osokorivka, Tiahinka, Inzhenerne, Ivanivka, Veletenske, Bilozerka, Antonivka, Mykilske, Novotiahynka, Prydniprovske and Kherson, said the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin.

He added that the Russians targeted residential buildings. 11 private houses were damaged. A cultural institution was hit. There were no casualties.

On the afternoon of May 23, at 1:58 p.m., the enemy launched an artillery bombardment of the waters of the Ochakiv district, the head of the Mykolayiv RMA Vitalii Kim reported. There were also no casualties.

