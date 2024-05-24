In Kharkiv region, enemy lost more than 130 soldiers and 23 units of weapons and military equipment during day. During day at the front - 113 combat clashes - General Staff

Last day, 4 combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction. Battles were fought in the area of Lyptsi, Starytsa, Tykhe. 113 clashes took place at the front during the day.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform, the spokesman of the General Staff, Dmytro Lykhoviy, told about this on the air of the telethon.

"In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continued offensive assault actions. In total, there were 4 combat clashes. The battles were fought in the areas of Lyptsi, Staritsa, Tykhe. Over the past day, the enemy lost more than 130 people in the north of Kharkiv region, of which 31 people were killed," he said.

Lykhoviy also informed that the Russians lost 23 units of weapons and military equipment.

Destroyed:

1 tank and 2 artillery systems;

MLRS;

operational-tactical UAV;

two units of automotive and five units of special equipment.

Two tanks, six artillery systems, one armored fighting vehicle, and two enemy vehicles were damaged.

Battles per day

"During the day, 113 combat clashes were recorded on the front of the Russian-Ukrainian war. During the day of Thursday, the Russian aggressor carried out 3 missile strikes using 13 missiles, 57 airstrikes, including 97 guided air bombs, more than 990 drone strikes on the positions of our troops and populated areas. kamikaze - with shashes, lancets, FPV drones," the spokesman said.

Lykhoviy added that the enemy fired more than 4,000 shots, including 147 with the use of rocket salvo systems.

The situation in the Luhansk and Donetsk region

In the Kupyansk direction, the number of combat clashes per day was 27. The defense forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Tverdokhlibove, Synkivka, Druzheliubivka, Berestov, Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region, Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Hrekivka and Novoiehorivka of the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy made 5 attempts to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops in the Torske and Terny settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 3 attacks in the area of the settlement of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor tried 10 times to break through the defense of our troops in the areas of Nove, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka settlements.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 28 attacks in the areas of Yevgenivka, Umanske, Kalynovka, Novoselivka-1, Sokil, Solovyove, and Novooleksandrivka settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines.

In the Kurakhove direction, the defense forces continued to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, and Vodiane settlements, where the enemy tried 16 times to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops.

In the Vremivka direction, the Russians made two futile attempts to break through the defenses of our troops in the direction of Staromayorske and Urozhane of the Donetsk region.

