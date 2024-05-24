Russian Federation uses Moldova for new technologies of influence, in order to then use them against other countries - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Russia is using Moldova to test new technologies of intervention and influence.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to European Pravda, this was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, Mihai Popshoi.

"Our institutions are still generally vulnerable, including from the point of view of corruption. Our citizens have been the prey of propaganda for a very long time, living in a hostile propaganda environment. All these factors make us vulnerable, and the Russian Federation uses the Republic of Moldova as a nursery, as a cup "Petri dishes (dishes for experiments in biology. - Ed.) to test their new technologies of influence and intervention, and then, if they prove effective, to use them in other places," he explained.

Explaining why Moldova has become Russia's target in the hybrid war, Popshoy said there are several explanations.

"One of the explanations can be the geographical location near Ukraine, another - the interests of the Russian Federation and the readiness of various actors in Moldova to betray national interests and citizens for the sake of promoting a foreign agenda," the minister added.

There is also Moldova's susceptibility to a hybrid threat, given its vulnerabilities in countering disinformation and cyberspace.

