Russians are not just storming Chasiv Yar, they are destroying it. GABs compensate for lack of offensive weapons - press officer of 26th brigade Kalashnikov

The Russian invaders concentrated their efforts in the area of Chasovoy Yar, near Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

As Censor.NET informs, the head of the press service of the 26th artillery brigade, Oleh Kalashnikov, told about this on the air of the telethon.

The Russian military is destroying Chasiv Yar with its "terrorist practice", not just storming it. All available resources are used for this.

"Today we can see that he storms with a mechanized component," Kalashnikov noted.

Along with aviation, the enemy is actively using anti-aircraft missile systems. The Russians do not have enough artillery power to attack the city, so they use GABs. According to the spokesman, something similar was observed in Avdiivka.

"From 30 to 50 per day in our direction," says Kalashnikov.

We will remind you that the other day DeepState analysts reported that the Russians advanced near the city of Chasiv Yar, as well as in Klishchiivka and Krasnohorivka of the Donetsk region.

