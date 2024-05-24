23 thousand people in Ukraine have official diagnosis of PTSD - Ministry of Health
In 2023, more than 20,000 people with post-traumatic stress disorder were registered in the electronic health care system.
Minister of Health Viktor Liashko announced this on the air of the telethon "Edyny Novyny", Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.
"For 2023, there were 23,000 diagnoses in the electronic healthcare system," he said.
At the same time, Liashko refused to announce separate statistics among the military, which will be made public after Ukraine's victory in the war.
The Minister noted that PTSD is treatable, but this process is not easy. Therefore, when certain symptoms appear, it is necessary to consult a psychologist or a family doctor so that complications do not arise
He emphasized that treating post-traumatic stress disorder is much longer and more difficult than preventing it.
"We are looking for innovative methods of treatment, and we are open to conducting clinical research in Ukraine. Now, based on our center "Lisova Polyana" in Pushcha Voditsa, we are starting to study psychedelic therapy in more detail and are ready to create a clinical base to teach it. Therefore, it is necessary to move in this direction," the minister summed up.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password