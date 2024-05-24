Putin is ready to stop war. He wants ceasefire talks that recognize the current front lines - Reuters

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is allegedly ready to stop the war against Ukraine and start negotiations on a ceasefire.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters with reference to four Russian sources.

According to interlocutors, Putin is ready to continue the war if Ukraine and the West do not react.

The Russian dictator writes the newspaper, is ready to stop the war in Ukraine through a ceasefire agreement and, allegedly, recognition of the current front lines.

"Putin can fight as much as he wants, but Putin is also ready for a ceasefire - to freeze the war," said a high-ranking Russian source who worked with the Russian president and has access to information about conversations in the Kremlin.

Putin's spokesman, Dmytro Peskov, said in a comment that Putin has allegedly repeatedly made it clear that Russia is open to dialogue and does not want "eternal war."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine did not respond to requests.

It will be recalled that earlier French President Emmanuel Macron said that Putin is not ready for peace.

