Russian attack on printing house in Kharkiv: Forensic experts identify all dead by DNA samples

Law enforcers have identified all 7 victims who died as result of the Russian missile attack on the Kharkiv printing house on 23 May.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the police investigation department, Serhiy Bolvinov.

"During the night, we managed to identify all those killed in the attack on the printing house. A 26-year-old Kharkiv resident had to provide DNA samples to make sure it was his mother. His mother worked as a typist at the printing house. Another of her colleagues, also a typist, was also identified only after comparing DNA samples. The samples were provided by the 68-year-old mother. Criminologists call it a family search," he said.

As noted, using the daughters' DNA samples, experts identified two other workers who were in the shop at the time of the attack on the printing house in Kharkiv. One of them was a printer, the other a machine operator.

Watch more: Zelenskyy: Russians burned 50,000 books as result of attack on printing house in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Another woman was also identified by her brother's DNA samples.

In addition, forensic experts identified the man who worked as a stacker-packer. The police tracked down his parents in Sumy. And in the evening of 23 May, they were tested.

As a reminder, on 23 May, the Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv. It is known that 7 people were killed and 20 were injured.

It is known that the ruscists hit the printing house of the Vivat publishing house. There are dead and wounded workers.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: enemy hit Kharkiv three times, settlements in Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, and Kupiansk districts came under fire. There are dead and wounded. PHOTO