AFU General Staff plans to reduce staff by 60%: part of military will be sent to combat troops

In the process of reforming the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, its staff is to be reduced by 60%.

This was announced during a briefing at the Media Centre Ukraine by Brigadier General Yevhen Ostrianskyi, Head of the Defence Planning Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

In particular, Ostrianskyi noted that in February-March, the General Staff conducted an audit, which resulted in a decision to optimise the staffing of some structural units and military command and control bodies.

According to him, this means disbanding a number of military organisational structures, forming new ones, and optimising existing ones. "These measures will eliminate duplication of functions and reduce staffing by 60%," Ostrianskyi said.

He also added that the dismissed personnel will be used to staff the operational and tactical command and control bodies, as well as combat military units. This will allow for the rotation of units that have been performing combat missions in the combat zone for a long time.

"We understand that in a time of war, the structures that directly manage the troop groups should be strengthened first and foremost," Ostrianskyi said.

He also informed that the General Staff is working on determining the long-term structure of the Armed Forces for the period until Ukraine joins NATO.

"Despite the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, work continues on defining the long-term structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the period until Ukraine joins NATO. The structure is, first of all, a balance between the need to respond to threats and the state's ability to maintain and, above all, develop the Armed Forces. The structure is not a set of command and control bodies, military units, formations united into types and branches of the armed forces, but also a system of manning, training, logistics, supply, support, etc. And most importantly, the structure outlines the need for weapons and military equipment," Ostrianskyi said.

He said that strategies for the development of branches and individual services of the Armed Forces of Ukraine until 2035 are currently being developed. This will allow to formulate priorities and directions of their development, determine their role and place in the system of employment of the Defence Forces, taking into account the future security environment. Particular attention in this process is paid to new models of weapons and military equipment, as well as the prospects for their use on the battlefield, Ostrianskyi said.