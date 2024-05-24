General Staff of AFU: Number of FPV drones almost quadrupled at frontline over year

Over the past year, the number of aircraft-type UAVs on the frontline has almost tripled, and the number of FPVs has increased almost 4 times.

This was stated by Colonel Ivan Pavlenko, Head of the Main Department of Electronic Warfare and Cybersecurity of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"If we look at the facts, over the past year the number of aircraft-type UAVs (at the front - ed.) has almost tripled, and the number of FPV-type UAVs has increased almost 4 times. And we realize that this will not stop, that this is an evolving trend. Therefore, in particular, the ability of people, our specialists, to properly use our equipment, coordinate their activities, etc. is very important," he said.

According to him, unmanned and robotic systems are changing the very paradigm of warfare. "Accordingly, we are responding to the development of systems that can effectively counteract these means - we are talking about electronic and cyber warfare," Pavlenko said.

Separately, the head of the General Staff's Main Electronic Warfare Directorate informed that Ukraine has already created situational awareness systems that allow, among other things, to understand where the enemy's assets are located, where their own assets are located, to detect enemy drones, etc.

The colonel said that the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine pays great attention to the development of electronic warfare, and the number of relevant units is growing.

"An additional training course on electronic and cyber warfare for non-specialists has been introduced so that our servicemen have at least basic knowledge of the electromagnetic spectrum, electronic means, how it all works, and also understand basic issues of cyber hygiene and cyber defense. In other words, they need to understand the threats posed by all modern electronic means," he said.