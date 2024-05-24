Enemy significantly intensified activity in Kramatorsk direction today - General Staff of AFU

The total number of combat engagements as of today is 73. The enemy has significantly intensified its activity in the Kramatorsk direction over the last day.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 4 p.m.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, in the border area, Russian occupiers conducted assault operations from Pletenivka in the direction of Tykhe. Two more combat engagements took place in Vovchansk. The total number of combat engagements in the sector is currently 11.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy's offensive attempts are the most intense, but the aggressor is losing a lot as well. A total of 18 combat engagements took place in the direction today. Over the course of the day, 56 invaders were neutralized in killed and wounded. A Russian tank and a self-propelled gun "Hyacinth" were destroyed. Six combat engagements are ongoing.

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, the occupiers conducted another unsuccessful assault, the third in a day.

In the Siversk direction, Russian aviation attacked the city of Siversk in Donetsk region with three guided missiles.

The number of aggressor's attacks in the Kramatorsk direction increased to 12. The enemy is attacking in the areas of Klishchiivka, Novyi neighborhood near Chasiv Yar and Andriivka, where the fighting continues. In Pivnichne, the enemy used unguided aerial missiles.

Three combat engagements took place in the Pokrovsk direction. There have been 12 since the beginning of the day. The situation is under control, Ukrainian soldiers are giving a worthy rebuff to the occupiers. The enemy is focusing attacks on Novoselivka Persha in particular, supporting the offensive with aviation. Seven combat aerial vehicles have been used in this locality, and two more such air strikes were carried out in Vozdvyzhenka.

In the Kurakhove direction, the number of combat engagements did not change. Russian terrorists launched two UAVs each at the areas of Vodiane and Kostiantynivka.

Hostilities in the south

There were five combat engagements in the Prydniprovskyi direction. One of the battles on the left bank of the Dnipro River is ongoing.

In the rest of the directions, the situation did not change significantly.

"Ukrainian troops are inflicting fire on the enemy, taking all necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough in our defense. Our aviation and unmanned aerial systems are also working," the General Staff assured.