Russian troops planned to capture Vovchansk and reach Kharkiv in two days - Syniehubov

The Russian invaders planned to capture the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region in two days and reach the regional center. However, the strong resistance of the Defense Forces foiled the enemy’s plans.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this in an interview with UP, Censor.NET reports.

"They did not count on the rapid resistance of our military. I'll say even more: according to the plans voiced by the prisoners, they were going to capture Vovchansk in two days and reach Kharkiv in five days," the official said.

Syniehubov also answered whether it was possible that Russians could launch an offensive against the Kharkiv region from the Sumy region. According to him, local authorities are currently working on such a scenario.

"Yes, we are working on it. According to our data, they would also have to come through the Zolochiv community (35 kilometers northwest of Kharkiv - ed.). We assume that this is still possible," Syniehubov said.

In addition, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration assessed the threat of a new Russian offensive against Kharkiv. In his opinion, there is currently no threat of an offensive by enemy troops against the regional center. However, Syniehubov added that the enemy had such plans.

"Now there are signs that they are already trying to gain a foothold in their positions. Of course, we must do everything to prevent this," the official said.

Earlier, The Economist wrote that the Russians were trying to see if they could partially surround Kharkiv and put pressure on Ukrainian forces east of the Pechenihy Reservoir by attacking the Kharkiv region.