Artificial intelligence will help Ukrainian Armed Forces to dominate Russians - Deputy Commander-in-Chief Lebedenko

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are moving toward the widespread introduction of artificial intelligence in the army, which would help them gain an advantage over Russian troops on the battlefield.

This was stated at a briefing by Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Colonel Andrii Lebedenko, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

"One of the main areas of work of the General Staff is innovation. A large-scale activity has been launched. And these are not just words, but facts proven by action and results," he said.

In order to move from the number of unmanned systems to a new level of quality, "we intend to use machine vision and are looking at artificial intelligence," the colonel explained.

According to Lebedenko, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have created relevant units, subdivisions, and command and control bodies aimed at technological dominance on the battlefield, which compensates for the number of personnel in which the Ukrainian army is inferior to the enemy.

"We are working to make the products of our partnership more widespread, to bring a new level of quality. Our goal is to use artificial intelligence on the battlefield," he added, saying that the Armed Forces of Ukraine is working extensively with domestic manufacturers and partner countries that provide the necessary technologies.