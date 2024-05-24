Occupiers dropped 8 guided bombs on Vovchansk during day - AFU General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of combat engagements on the frontline of the Russian-Ukrainian war has increased to 77.

Strikes against the enemy

Ukrainian troops are taking measures to hold their positions, conducting counterattacks and destroying the enemy. During the day, our aviation struck 16 areas of concentration of Russian occupants' personnel. Missile troops and artillery of the defense forces hit an area of concentration of personnel, two infrastructure facilities and remotely mined one area.

Combat operations in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried to force our units from their positions 12 times. Three assault operations are ongoing. The situation in the area of Vovchansk is tense but controlled by the Defense Forces. Today the Russian army unleashed air terror on the town: a total of eight guided aerial bombs have already hit the town. The enemy struck the area of Bilyi Kolodyazh with two more GABs, and conducted one air strike on Mala Danylivka.

Six combat engagements out of 18 since the beginning of the day continue in the Kupiansk direction.

Hostilities in the east

One combat is currently taking place in the Kramatorsk direction. A total of 12 combat engagements took place there today. The Russian invaders' losses in the Kramatorsk direction since the beginning of the day amount to 25 killed and wounded in action, and six units of weapons and military equipment. One occupant's vehicle was destroyed, a cannon, a ground control station for drones, two vehicles and one unit of special equipment were damaged.

So far, 14 combat engagements have taken place in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy, with the support of aviation, is trying to direct the main assault efforts in the area of Novooleksandrivka and Novoselivka Persha. The situation is under control of our troops.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

