During day, occupiers struck Zaporizhia region more than 340 times.

During the day, the occupiers struck the Zaporizhia region 342 times. 7 settlements were under enemy fire.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

The enemy launched 2 air strikes on Novoandriivka.

112 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka.

Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, and Huliaypole were hit by 25 rounds of anti-aircraft fire.

203 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Huliaypole, Novoprokopivka, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, and Malynyvka.

As noted, civilians were not injured. There were also 12 reports of house destruction.

Earlier it was reported that the Russians destroyed Nestor Makhno's monument in Huliaypole with a rocket attack.

Read more: Russian attacked with artillery Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia: 74-year-old man died