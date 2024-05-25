2,021 children are considered missing as result of Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine - Lubinets

Today, 2,021 children are considered missing as a result of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, announced this today, on the International Day of Missing Children.

As noted, this day aims to draw society's attention to this problem and to the rules that will help prevent the disappearance of children.

"Unfortunately, with the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war, this problem has become even more painful for us: illegal deportations, abduction of children by the Russians, the chaos that is happening in the temporarily occupied territories... All this only exacerbates the problem and increases the number of missing children," Lubinets noted.

The Ombudsman added that 2,021 children are considered missing as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Also remind, earlier it was reported that more than 25% of children who are currently in Ukraine are deprived of the opportunity to fully study due to hostilities and regular missile attacks by the Russian Federation.