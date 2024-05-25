"I took two people out. They wanted to run to workers, but they couldn’t go in", employee of "Epicentr" told about first minutes after strike of Russian Federation. VIDEO

Many people managed to get out of the hypermarket, which was hit by Russia, on their own, but the fate of some employees remains unknown.

Ihor Kalashnyk, an electrician at Epicentr in Kharkiv, said that he managed to get out because the part of the hypermarket he was in at the time was not on fire, Censor.NET reports citing Channel 24.

"I was making my rounds and at that time I went into the control room. It just 'banged', and there were only walls around. I was a bit dazed. But I started to quickly relieve the tension. We had an automatic generator on the side, and there was diesel fuel. I switched it off so that nothing would happen... Then I got two people out," Ihor Kalashnyk said.

According to him, one of the men, who was also in the store, told the firefighters that he had seen a woman with a child on the right side of the building.

"The rescuers did a good job. Before anything started to collapse, they ran there. (...) It seems to have hit the middle, where the laminate was. Because at first, I even had light in the area of the switchboard, there was no flame. But it was a split second. We wanted to run to the workers, but we couldn't go inside," he said.

The warehouse guard also managed to get out on his own. He was taken away by an ambulance. Ihor Kalashnyk does not know the fate of the other workers - it is not yet known whether his colleagues managed to escape.

"We have anti-aircraft windows - they are blown out by the air. The fire department immediately started working, and water started pouring in - as much as there was in the fire tank. It did at least something," the Epicentr employee added.

On Saturday, 25 May, Russians targeted the Epicentr hypermarket in Kharkiv. As previously reported by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, more than 200 people could have been inside the building at the time of the attack.