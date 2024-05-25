Italian government did not support Stoltenberg’s idea of allowing Ukraine to attack Russian Federation with Western weapons

The Italian government reacted sharply to the idea of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who called on the allies to allow Ukraine to strike military targets on Russian territory with Western weapons.

Ansa agency writes about this, Censor.NET informs.

In particular, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini disagreed with the NATO Secretary General's position. The politician said that "there can be no question of canceling the ban on Kyiv striking the Russian Federation with Western weapons." In addition, Salvini spoke against the sending of Italian troops to Ukraine, fearing that it could provoke the Third World War.

"Italy is not at war with anyone, and if it was right to help Ukraine militarily, then at the same time there can be no question of canceling the ban on Kyiv striking military targets in Russia. Just as I repeat that " The League "opposes sending even one soldier to fight in Ukraine. We want peace, not the prelude to the third world war," the Italian Vice Prime Minister said in a statement.

The same position is followed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy, Antonio Tajani.

Read more: Occupiers attacked hypermarket in Kharkiv: Two people died, 24 people were injured. At time of strike, there could be more than 200 people in building. VIDEO+PHOTOS

"We will not send an Italian soldier to Ukraine, and the military tools that Italy sends are used inside Ukraine, we work for peace. The messages coming from Russia also provoke the hybrid war that is being waged, but we must always work for peace and reduce tone," said the Italian diplomat.

The day before, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on the Allies to allow Ukraine to use Western weapons to strike military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.

It will be recalled that earlier the spokesman of the US State Department, Matthew Miller, stated that the US government does not encourage and does not enable strikes by Ukraine with American weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation. However, Ukraine independently decides how to use weapons of its own production.