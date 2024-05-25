Occupiers shelled suburbs of Kherson, woman was wounded

On Saturday, May 25, Russian invaders shelled the suburbs of Kherson. A 54-year-old woman was injured as a result of the enemy’s actions.

Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson CMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

The official noted that the occupiers struck the suburbs of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank.

"As a result of this shelling, a 54-year-old woman was injured. She received a contusion, a shrapnel wound to the back of the head, explosive and closed craniocerebral injuries," - said the message of the head of the CMA.

He added that the condition of the victim is assessed as average. The woman is provided with all necessary medical assistance. According to Mrochko, the woman was in the house at the time of the enemy strike.

It will be reminded, that last day, May 24, Russian invaders from the temporarily occupied left bank shelled the village of Komishany of the Kherson urban territorial community. Two people experienced an acute reaction to stress.

