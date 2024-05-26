Air defense forces shot down all Kh-101/Kh-555 and "Shahed" UAVs - Air Force

On the night of May 26, the Russian occupiers launched a missile-air strike against Ukraine using 14 air-launched missiles and more than three dozen attack UAVs.

\As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of May 26, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with rockets and "Shaheds", in particular:

2 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K aircraft (launched from the airspace of the Tambov region);

12 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aircraft (launch area, Saratov region);

31 "Shahed-131/136" attack UAVs (launches - Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeisk, Cape Chauda - Crimea).

"As a result of anti-aircraft combat, anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, EW means of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down:

12 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

31 strike unmanned aerial vehicle "Shahed-131/136".

It is noted that the Air Defense Forces worked in the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, and Chernihiv regions.

