There were 141 combat clashes at front during day. In Kharkiv region, threat of breakthrough by occupiers has been repelled, in Pokrovsk direction, intensity of hostilities is quite high - General Staff

During the past day, 141 combat clashes took place. The enemy is attacking in the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhiv, Vremiv, Orihiv, Prydniprovia directions.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to detailed information, yesterday the enemy launched 10 missile strikes with 13 missiles, 40 airstrikes (in particular, using 56 GABs), 1,001 kamikaze drone strikes (of which 994 were fpv) on the positions of our troops and populated areas. Also, the occupiers fired 3,604 shots from various types of weapons, 96 of them from MLRS. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

Since the beginning of the current era, 35 combat clashes have taken place on the fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The invaders carried out 529 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements. The enemy launched three airstrikes using three guided air bombs.

Fighting in the east

In the Kharkiv direction, the threat of a breakthrough by the occupiers was repelled, and a stable defense was ensured. Wherever the invaders continue their attacks, they suffer heavy losses. In particular, Ukrainian artillery and infantry units interact effectively. The Russian aggressor tried three times to storm the positions of our troops. The defense forces repelled two attacks in the direction of the villages of Lyptsi and Ternova. At the same time, the enemy continues to try to advance from the area of the village of Lukiantsi - the battle continues. At the same time, our units continue measures to strengthen defense stability.

According to detailed information, yesterday the enemy lost 179 people in the Kharkiv direction. In addition, our soldiers destroyed a tank, an armored fighting vehicle, three artillery systems, and six vehicles and special vehicles.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been six combat clashes in the Kupiansk direction. One attack was repulsed. Fighting continues in the districts of Synkivka, Novoehorivka, Hrekivka, Nevske, and Druzheliubivka. The situation is under control. In the direction of Lyman, our soldiers repulsed the Russian invaders' attempt to advance toward Nevske. Enemy losses are detailed.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the intensity of hostilities is quite high - by this time, the enemy had already attacked the positions of our troops 14 times. Six attacks have been repulsed, and eight clashes, in the districts of Novooleksandrivka, Kalinove, Sokol, and Nevelsky, are ongoing. The defense forces take measures to prevent the advance of the enemy.

In the Kurakhiv direction, Ukrainian soldiers have already repelled the attack of the occupiers in the Kostyantynivka area. The enemy is currently continuing offensive actions in the Krasnohorivka region. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces.

In the Vremivsk direction, near Rozdilne and Staromayorske, two attempts by the occupiers to improve the tactical position failed.

The situation in the south

In the Orihiv direction, the battle continues in the area of Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovia direction, on the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River, two enemy attacks were repulsed near the village of Krynky. Loss of positions is not allowed.

In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive and further stabilize the situation.

