Russian attack on "Epicentr" in Kharkiv: number of victims has increased to 14 (updated)

As of May 26, 2024, the number of victims of the Russian attack on the "Epicentr" hypermarket in Kharkiv has increased to 14 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the data of Oleh Synehubov, head of the RMA.

"Unfortunately, the number of people killed as a result of enemy airstrikes on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv on May 25 has increased to 13," the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office informed on 11.12.

Later, Synegubov noted that the number of dead had increased to 14 people.

Strike of the Russian Federation on the "Epicentr" in Kharkiv

It will be recalled that in the afternoon of May 25, the Russian invaders struck Kharkiv: they dropped two aerial bombs on the "Epicenter". As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in an area of 15,000 square meters. As of the morning of May 26, it was known about 12 dead.

On the morning of May 26, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, announced that the fire at "Epicentr" in Kharkiv had been extinguished. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 16 people were considered missing as of this morning.