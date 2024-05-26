8-year-old son of missing employee of Kharkiv "Epicentr" submits DNA samples for examination. PHOTO

8-year-old Mykhailo, whose father worked at Kharkiv’s Epicentre and went missing after the Russian strike, came to the police headquarters for DNA sampling.

The head of the Investigative Department of the Kharkiv Regional Police, Serhii Bolvinov, wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, yesterday Mykhailo did not wait for his father to come home. Realizing that his father was probably among the victims, he and his mother went to the police.

Also read: The premises of Kharkiv's Epicentre at the time of the Russian air strike. VIDEO.

"The man worked in a hypermarket in the decor department and was inside when the attack took place. The 8-year-old boy is a direct relative, so he has to undergo the DNA sampling procedure. Investigators and forensic experts have been searching all night at this site, the ruins of the Epicentre, for something that can be recognized as a human body. We fear that we will have to sift through the ashes to find the remains and identify the victims," Bolvinov said.

Russian attack on the Epicentre in Kharkiv

On the afternoon of 25 May, Russian invaders struck at Kharkiv, dropping two bombs on the Epicentre. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out over an area of 15,000 square meters. As of 26 May, 14 people were reported dead.

On the morning of 26 May, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the fire at the Epicentre in Kharkiv had been extinguished. According to the Interior Ministry, 16 people were missing as of the morning.