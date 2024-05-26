Defense forces are repelling enemy attacks in Vovchansk and Lyptsi districts, battle continues near Bilohorivka - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked mostly in the Pokrovsky direction. Increased activity of the enemy is also observed in the Kharkiv region.

As noted, our soldiers harshly respond to the assault and offensive actions of the invaders, destroy infantry and equipment.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes is 57.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

According to the General Staff, the Russian occupiers conducted eight assault and offensive operations in the Kharkiv direction. They were pushed back six times near Ternova and Liptsi settlements. Currently, Ukrainian soldiers continue to repulse one enemy attack each in the Vovchansk and Lyptsi districts. In the same settlements, as well as in the areas of Neskuchne, Zelene, and Hlyboke, the enemy carried out a total of eight airstrikes - dropped almost two dozen guided air bombs.

In the Kupiansk direction today, the enemy tried to advance 10 times near Synkivka, Novoiehorivka, and Nevske. Seven attacks have been repulsed, fighting continues. The situation is under control.

The situation in the East

In the Siversk direction, a battle continues near Beilohorivka. The occupiers fired unguided air rockets into the Spirne area.

Twice the invaders tried to attack in the Kramatorsk direction - near Ivanivskyi and Andriivka. In the area of the latter, the fighting continues. The enemy is actively using aviation in the direction - there were four airstrikes in the areas of Druzhba, Chasiv Yar, and Severne.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the intensity of the enemy's attacks is the highest today - in total, the Russian occupiers have already tried to improve their tactical position 24 times. At this time, five combat clashes are taking place near Novooleksandrivka and Yasnobrodivka, and one more in the districts of Kalinovoe, Sokol, and Umanske.

Four times since the beginning of the day, the Russians have resorted to assaults in the Kurakhiv direction - in the districts of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Paraskoviivka, and Kostiantynivka. All attacks were repelled by our soldiers.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy used eight GABs in the Staromayorsky area. Three attacks by the occupiers were unsuccessful - near the same Staromayorske and in the area of Rozdilne.

In the Orihiv direction, the occupiers hit the Lobkovo area with almost three dozen unguided air missiles and carried out one assault in the direction of Mala Tokmachka. The invaders received a decent repulse and left.

In the Dnieper direction, the number of combat clashes increased to three. Eight GABs were dropped by Russian terrorists in the districts of Beryslav, Vysokye, Tiahynka, and Veletenske.

In the rest of the directions, the situation has not changed much.

The situation in the North

10 border settlements of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions were under the fire of Russian artillery. Among them are Porozok, Ryasne, Myropillia, and Popivka.