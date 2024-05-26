White House is discussing allowing Ukraine to strike territory of Russian Federation with American weapons. There is no consensus yet - "servant of people" Chernev

Currently, information is received through unofficial channels from the United States of America that the White House has begun the process of discussing decisions on granting Ukraine permission to launch strikes with American weapons on the territory of Russia, but there is no consensus yet.

This was stated by People's Deputy Yehor Chernev (Servant of the People faction), who is the head of the permanent delegation of Ukraine to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, informs Censor.NET with reference to "European Pravda".

According to him, in informal conversations on the sidelines of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, the Americans say that the White House has already "underwayed the process" of allowing Ukraine to strike Russian territory with American weapons.

"The problem so far is that decisions are made there by a team in which there is currently no consensus. But there is pressure from all sides. There are chances, so we are not losing momentum," Chernev added.

Ban on strikes of Ukraine by American weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation

It was previously reported that a bipartisan group of congressmen, members of the US House of Representatives' Standing Committee on Intelligence, wrote a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, calling for Ukraine to be allowed to strike targets on the territory of the Russian Federation with American weapons. Also, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, called on allies to speed up the delivery of weapons, as well as to lift restrictions on the use of American-made weapons on Russian territory.

It will be recalled that the Pentagon stated that they believe that the weapons provided by the USA to Ukraine should be used within the Ukrainian territory. This was stated by Deputy Spokesperson of the US Ministry of Defense Sabrina Singh at the briefing. In turn, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the US does not encourage the use of American weapons for strikes on the territory of Russia, but the decision is up to Ukraine.