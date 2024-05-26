Ukraine should have received F-16 two years ago, - American General Deptul

Ukraine should have received modern F-16 fighters two years ago

This was stated by US Air Force Reserve Lieutenant General David Deptul in an interview with ArmyInform, informs Censor.NET.

"Ukraine should have received F-16s two years ago... But that is in the past... Ukraine needs to prepare to use these aircraft in the number it is receiving now. F-16s will increase the potential of the Armed Forces Air Force. However, the number matters. The more F-16 and the more advanced versions of F-16 Ukraine can get, the stronger the armed forces will be in the future F-16. This will be a continuation of the strengthening of the capabilities of the Air Force," he said.

It was previously reported that the first group of combat pilots from Ukraine completed training on F-16 aircraft at the military base in Arizona.

