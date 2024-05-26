Enemy struck Bohuslavka in Kharkiv region: woman was killed, child was among wounded

Today, May 26, 2024, Russian troops attacked Bohuslavka, Izium District, Kharkiv region.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"One 72-year-old woman was killed, two civilians were injured, including a 9-year-old boy," the report said.

