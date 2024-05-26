Member of the Bundestag from the opposition CDU party Roderich Kiesewetter believes that the EU and NATO countries could protect the airspace in the west of Ukraine, their air defense could take control up to 100 kilometers deep into the territory of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

As noted, Kiesewetter assumed that the EU and NATO countries from the Baltics or Scandinavia could protect the airspace in the west of Ukraine. Their air defense could take control "70, 80, 100 kilometers deep into the territory of Ukraine", which would allow the Ukrainian army to deploy its forces further east, near the front. He added that in emergency situations, this would mean that NATO countries would shoot down Russian missiles over Lviv in western Ukraine.

In addition, Kiesewetter considers the deployment of Western ground forces possible - based on the UN Charter: field hospitals, demining or logistical support units, and repair troops are in question. They could be sent to relieve the relevant Ukrainian forces.

"We should not rule anything out even within the coalition of the willing... to do it... This is quite permissible under international law and necessary from the point of view of security policy," the politician said, but noted that this is his "very personal opinion."

For Kiesewetter, it is clear: if Kyiv loses, Ukraine "will collapse, there will be a massive flow of refugees, and the war will spread to Western Europe." "Russia will deprive Ukraine of access to the Black Sea," "will take Moldova, and they will use hybrid measures and provocations to try to grab parts of Estonia (…) or parts of Latvia," says a defense expert in the conservative bloc.

He also reproaches the federal government of Germany for indecision and for the fact that other European countries - taking into account their respective economic power - provide more specific assistance.

It will be reminded, earlier Kiesewetter stated that Scholz will continue to seek excuses for providing Taurus to Ukraine,