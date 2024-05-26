US intends to strengthen sanctions against European banks that still operate in Russian Federation

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States is considering strengthening secondary sanctions against European banks that continue to operate in Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"We are considering strengthening our sanctions against banks that do business in Russia," Yellen said.

At the same time, as noted, she did not provide specific information about this statement and did not name any bank that may be subject to restrictions.

During a speech on the sidelines of the meeting of G7 financial leaders in Italy, Yellen said that sanctions related to the activities of banks in the Russian Federation will be introduced only "when there are grounds for this", and noted that "working in Russia creates a very large risk".

Regarding the possible withdrawal from Russia of the Austrian Raiffeisen Bank International and the Italian UniCredit bank, the minister expressed hope that their behavior will be "very careful".

The US Treasury Department also believes that the Russian economy is increasingly becoming a "war economy", making it difficult to differentiate between civilian and military dual-purpose operations.

As noted, despite the fact that the secondary sanctions have cooled the cooperation of European banks with Russia, Yellen expressed concern that the aggressor country manages to find ways to acquire goods necessary for increasing military production through transactions through China, the UAE and Turkey.

Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on European bank leaders to step up efforts to prevent Russia from evading sanctions.