Spain to give Ukraine record military aid package: 19 Leopard 2A4s and Patriot missiles - El Pais

Spain intends to provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth €1.129 billion. It will be announced today during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Spain.

The publication's sources note that this is an unprecedented amount of Spanish military assistance to Ukraine or any other country.

Unlike in previous years, most of the materials will not be taken from the arsenals of the armed forces, but will be produced by the Spanish industry.

What will the new assistance package include?

The new aid package will include the delivery of a second batch of Patriot anti-aircraft missiles, which will be added to the half-dozen already delivered in April. In total, the Spanish Ministry of Defence will provide Kyiv with a dozen of these anti-aircraft missiles, which are capable of intercepting cruise missiles used by Russia to destroy Ukraine's nerve centres and infrastructure.

In addition, 19 used Leopard 2A4 battle tanks will be delivered in addition to the ten Leopard 2A4 battle tanks delivered last year.

Ukraine is expected to receive the contents of the aid package by 30 June.

Earlier, Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles announced a new military aid package for Ukraine. She said that in late June, Spain would hand over a batch of Leopard tanks and ammunition to Ukraine.